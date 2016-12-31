Bravo to undergo hamstring surgery

Barbados: West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will undergo a surgery to treat his left hamstring injury he had suffered during a Big Bash League (BBL) clash on Thursday.

The 33-year-old was taken off the field in stretcher after he picked up the injury while running across and lowering himself to field a ball during a match between the Melbourne Renegades and the Perth Scorchers.

Bravo, who was playing his fourth season with the Renegades, was eventually ruled out of the tournament after scans revealed the injury.

Reflecting on the same, Bravo said, “I’ll now have surgery and the rehabilitation to get me fit and playing at my best again.”

According to ESPNcricinfo, Renegades have not named any replacement for Bravo as of now.

The injury has also put doubt over Bravo’s availability for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) beginning on February 9.—ANI