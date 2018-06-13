BPFL gets competitive with 12 teams

Mumbai : The Borivali Sports Foundation is set to conduct a bigger and more competitive third edition of the Borivali Premier Football League (BPFL) – 2018, which is scheduled to commence at the St Francis D’Assisi High School ground, Borivali (West) from June 16, 2018.

The BPFL is beig conducted under the auspices of the MDFA. Having efficiently and successfully organized the BPFL in the last two seasons, the organizing committee has decided to increase the participation, by adding four more teams.

This year 12 teams, which would consist of approximately 275 players overall, will be fighting it out for the top honours in the BPFL, which is gaining popularity amongst the football fraternity in Borivali.

The 12 teams will be divided into two pools and the top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semi-finals and the winners will clash in the final, which is scheduled for August 15.

The losing semi-finalists will contest the Third place match to be played before the final. The champions, runners-up and third place winners, will be presented with trophies and cash awards.

There will also be individual prizes and a ‘Man of the match’ award at every match.