Boys showed their character in a knock-out game: Virat Kohli

Kanpur : India captain Virat Kohli lauded his bowlers after their series winning performance in the high- scoring third ODI, here tonight.

Jasprit Bumrah’s (3/47 in 10 overs) fantastic bowling at the death ensured that India restricted New Zealand to 331 for 7 after scoring 337 in the final ODI, winning the series 2-1.

“To be fair to the bowlers: the wicket eased out nicely. The ball was coming onto the bat beautifully. But glad the bowlers came out on top: it was like a knock out game for us, and the boys showed their character,” Kohli said at the post- match presentation.

However the Indian captain was gracious in praising New Zealand’s performance in all three games. “Credit to New Zealand. They challenged us in all three games and forced us to play our best in every game. Credit to the skill and character they possess.”

Kohli was seen fielding at the boundary and during the end overs wasn’t as animated as one has seen him during all these years.

“I decided that I would let the bowlers do what they want do and that’s why I was calm. There was dew too, just glad the boys pulled through.”

The skipper was modest about his own stellar role that fetched him another Man of the Series award with 263 runs to his credit.

“My aim is for the team to win the game and the series, and if I personally do well, then it’s an added bonus.”On reaching the fastest 9000 runs in history of ODIs, Kohli said: “These things are hard to ignore since we keep hearing these, but the aim is to always make the team win from any situation.”

Man of the match Rohit Sharma said that he did work on certain adjustment in his technique which paid dividends.