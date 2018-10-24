Free Press Journal
Bow down to King Kohli! Twitter hails Virat for becoming fastest to score 10,000 ODI runs

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 24, 2018 06:22 pm
Virat Kohli raises his bat after completing to score 10,000 runs, surpassing the Indina cricket lengend Sachin Tendulkar in the ODI format. Photo by NOAH SEELAM / AFP

Team India skipper Virat Kohli became fastest to score 10,000 ODI runs, leaving behind his idol and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli took just 205 innings to achieve this feat while Sachin scored 10,000 ODI runs 259 innings. With this milestone, Kohli has become 13th batsman and 5th Indian with Sachin, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni to score 10,000 ODI runs, however, MS has scored 174 runs while playing for Asia Cup XI which excludes him from the list and MSD now requires 31 runs more to seal his place in the elite list of scoring 10,000 ODI runs for India.

Meanwhile, as soon as Kohli scored his 10,000 ODI runs, Twitterati was abuzz with several reactions and some of the greats of the game lauded ‘King Kohli’ for this amazing feat. Here’s take a look at how netizens have reacted to Kohli scoring 10,000 ODI for India.

