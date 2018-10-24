Bow down to King Kohli! Twitter hails Virat for becoming fastest to score 10,000 ODI runs

Team India skipper Virat Kohli became fastest to score 10,000 ODI runs, leaving behind his idol and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli took just 205 innings to achieve this feat while Sachin scored 10,000 ODI runs 259 innings. With this milestone, Kohli has become 13th batsman and 5th Indian with Sachin, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni to score 10,000 ODI runs, however, MS has scored 174 runs while playing for Asia Cup XI which excludes him from the list and MSD now requires 31 runs more to seal his place in the elite list of scoring 10,000 ODI runs for India.

Meanwhile, as soon as Kohli scored his 10,000 ODI runs, Twitterati was abuzz with several reactions and some of the greats of the game lauded ‘King Kohli’ for this amazing feat. Here’s take a look at how netizens have reacted to Kohli scoring 10,000 ODI for India.

Congratulations run machine. @imVkohli for 10000 runs many more to come keep going pic.twitter.com/CMve8espJd

— Ishwwar pandey (@pandey_ishwar) October 24, 2018

Software update all the time. Virat Kohli has redefined what consistency means. Got his 9000th odi run just 11 innings ago and got his 10000 th today, to go with his 37th century. Enjoy the phenomena #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/OPhvIsBRDJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 24, 2018

Virat Kohli stands alone, no one now or ever is close to his genius! #ODI #INDvWI — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) October 24, 2018

1⃣0⃣,0⃣0⃣0⃣ ODI runs and in no time!! Congratulations on the record @imVkohli #Virat10k — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 24, 2018

One of the finest reaching 10k in a hurry @imVkohli take a bow..congratulations an all the best.#stayblessed — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) October 24, 2018

Switch on the TV, @imVkohli is batting on 144 having crossed the collosal 10k run mark. Double it up now as they would be calling for it in the dressing room. #battingartist #INDvWIN — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) October 24, 2018

Congratulations #KingKohli on becoming the fastest to 10000 ODI runs. What a player ! pic.twitter.com/fUkMgldTEx — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 24, 2018