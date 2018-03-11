Bossaball to Soap Football: Exploring the world of bizarre sports

Turns out, mainstream sports are so passé when it comes to the world of bizarre sports one has never heard of, writes Shikha Jain

The gym gets boring after a while, playing five-a-side football involves the risk of injuries inflicted by an overzealous brute, while ‘ordinary’ sports do not seem all that inspiring. Meanwhile, you want to stay active, have fun and most importantly, stimulate mind as well as body, so let’s bask in these unconventional offerings.

Healthy yet fun sport

The ultimate mix of soccer tricks, volleyball skills and extreme gymnastics topped with exotic grooves, Bossaball is played on a huge inflatable trampoline where players strike the ball at unseen heights with any part of their body for as long as it clears the net by the 6th touch.

“During the time, when Beach volleyball was booming, and soccer became more and more a sport revolving around fast passing, the need to create something completely different grew. The ambition was to invent a new sport as something that derived from a general critique against the short passing in soccer and the focus on women’s backsides in Beach volleyball. Looking to introduce a completely new concept of sports, the idea of Bossaball was born. It was clear from the start that it would be a combination of exotic sounds with a variety of techniques from different sports,” says Filip Eyckmans, founder of Bossaball.

Story behind the name

The aim of bossaball has always been to mix music and sport to get the best out of those two disciplines. The word bossa, which is translated as style, flair or attitude in Portuguese, is commonly associated with Bossa Nova, a samba influenced type of Brazilian music. The name bossaball, therefore, fits perfectly as it aims to combine sports, music and positive vibrations. The first few setups were in the home country of the founder, that is, Belgium.

A secure sport to play

All springs and bars are completely covered by the inflatable, what provides the players with the maximum amount of security and hence, the risks are minimized. The supreme protection facilitates the game and allows the players a whole new range of techniques and to go after every ball. The Bossaball courts are not permanent installations. The versatility of the Bossaball court allows its installation in a wide range of areas – from factories and indoor sports centres to beaches, public squares and even snowy mountains. On any flat surface, after 45 minutes the court is set up and you are ready to play and then you have the Bossa Nova tunes to lay the rhythm of the game.

Be the Messi in messy

Then there’s Soap Football which switches from the conventional grass turfs to sponge surfaces, where you can slip and slide and try to stay on your feet as you play a game of footy with people who are as crazy as you to roll and make a goal. It is time for some unlimited Soap Football action in Mumbai at Mad Over Sports. “My partner happened to visit a soap football arena in the West Asia and loved is, so we decided to first introduce it in Chennai,” says Ahamad Jalaluddeen, one of the founding partners of Soap Football in Hyderabad and Chennai.

Don’t think, just play

Since soap oil is used on the surface, which makes it slippery, hence the name – Soap Football. This game comes with no rules, but with permanent installations. With five players in each team, playing session of each is an hour, and all one has to do is score goals. Apart from the soft floor and the inflated tubes for protection of players, the players can choose to wear other protective gears.

If worried about the soap solution, Jalaluddeen assures, “that the solution used is skin-friendly and anti-bacterial.” Soap football is a blend of sports and entertainment and is not only for footballers, it is also for people who do not play football.

Not-so wacky, but wacky sports

Wife Carrying –

A wife carrying is a sport in which male competitors race to carry their wives (who are not required to be legally married) on his back, running through obstacles along the way. Dum Laga Ke Haisha (CHECK SPELLING) anybody?

Chess boxing –

A hybrid of knocking out and checkmating opponents. The battle consists of 11 rounds in which competitors alternate between playing traditional chess and boxing.

Egg Tossing/Throwing –

Eggheads have the opportunity to participate in the annual World Egg Throwing Championship who wouldn’t mind getting messy. It has been enjoyed by a million of people.

Underwater Hockey –

Field hockey, ice hockey and now… underwater hockey! It is also known as Octopush, where they try to push a puck using a stick across the floor of a swimming pool into the opposing team’s goal.

Toe Wresting –

Perfectly summed up by its name, toe wrestling involves competitors going toe-to-toe. With socks and shoes off, two competitors interlock their toes and try to pin down their opponent’s foot.

Elephant Polo –

Elephant polo is just like a regular polo, except on an elephant.