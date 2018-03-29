Border bats for Lehmann

Sydney : Former Australia captain Allan Border on Wednesday backed under-fire coach Darren Lehmann saying he is one of the “good guys” in the country’s cricketing culture.

“If (the) integrity officer has been thorough and interviewed people and he’s satisfied that Darren Lehmann didn’t know specifically what was going on at the time, I’m very relaxed,” Border told Fox Sports.

“That’s a good news item, isn’t it, not the other way.

“We’re talking about one of the good guys in Australian cricket,” he continued. “He’s done a fantastic job with that team and if he wasn’t aware of what was going on, there’s no problem at all.”

Lehmann has been found not guilty of knowing plans made on the third day of the Cape Town Test to generate reverse swing by tampering with the ball.

An investigation led by Cricket Australia’s head of integrity, Iain Roy, stated so as reported by ESPNCricinfo.

Border, however, did not find support for his statement from former Australia captain Michael Clarke who is of the opinion that the “full story” was yet to come out and until then Australian cricket is in deep trouble.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan and talismanic batsman Kevin Pietersen were also not convinced by the CA investigation that cleared Lehmann of wrongdoing.

During the incident at Newlands last Saturday, Lehmann was seen with his walkie-talkie seemingly speaking to 12th man Peter Handscomb.

This took place soon after footage emerged of Bancroft using yellow sticky tape to scuff up the rough side of the ball.

Handscomb then went on to the field to have a chat with Bancroft, who later shoved the tape down his trousers.