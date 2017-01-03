Board dug its own grave

Kolkata: Advocate Usha Nath Banerjee, the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) long standing former legal advisor, on Monday blamed the governing body for vehemently opposing the July 18 Supreme Court order, saying it has invited its own misery and brought shame to the game. “The BCCI has always opposed the Supreme Court order tooth and nail since the day it was laid out. They have only themselves to blame for this day when two of their top office-bearers had to be shown the door forcefully,” Banerjee, who served as the BCCI’s legal adviser for 19 years, told a television channel. BCCI President Anurag Thakur and Secretary Ajay Shirke were shunted out from their posts by the Supreme Court in an order passed in Delhi on Monday morning. The court order was a culmination of a long-standing impasse between the board and the Supreme Court appointed Lodha Committee for reforms in the administration of cricket in India.

The board had resisted implementing some of the committee’s recommendations like One-State-One-Vote (Mumbai, Baroda, Railways etc. lose voting rights), age cap of 70 years on offfice-bearers, One person-One post, three-year cooling off period, and three national selectors.–IANS