BMC, PJ Hindu ‘A’ in quarters

Mumbai : Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and PJ Hindu Gymkhana ‘A’ registered contrasting wins to enter the team championship quarter-finals, in the JVPG Maharashtra State Veterans Table Tennis Championship, at the Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana on Friday.

BMC beat Usha Prabhu 3-2, while former great Suhas Kulkarni was the architect of PJ Hindu Gymkhana’s 3-1 win over Deccan Champs, Pune after winning both his singles and combining with his brother Jayant to clinch the crucial fourth tie.

Formidable Century Warriors ‘A’ overcame Kamala Vihar Sports Club (Maulik), Kandivali in another 3-2 thriller to also enter the last eight. Three-time national champion Yogesh Desai, who lost the second singles tie to Maulik Jaspara at 11-8, 13-15, 9-11, 11-8, 5-11, made amends by easing to a 11-6, 11-2, 11-8 win over Yatish Dhakappa in the decider, after Jaspara drew level following a nail-biting 6-11, 12-10, 12-14, 11-9, 12-10 win over Century’s Vivek Alavni.