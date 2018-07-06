Birthday girl Sindhu, Prannoy enter quarter-finals; Saina exits 

Jakarta : Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu celebrated her 23rd birthday with a straight-game win over Japan’s Aya Ohori, while HS Prannoy eked out a three-game victory over Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei to enter the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Open here on Thursday.

World No. 3 Sindhu, who had reached the semi-finals at Malaysia Open last week, didn’t break much sweat as she defeated Ohori, ranked 17th, 21-17, 21-14 in a 36-minute women’s singles match. This is Sindhu’s fifth win over the Japanese in as many meetings.

The Indian will face either Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan or China’s He Bingjiao next. Prannoy then recovered from an opening game loss to outwit Wang 21-23, 21-15, 21-13 in an entertaining men’s singles contest that lasted an hour here. He is likely to meet third seed and All England champion Shi Yuqi of China.

However, Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal couldn’t get past fifth seed Chen Yufei, losing 18-21, 15-21 to the World No. 5 Chinese in a 40-minute contest.

Interestingly, Saina had defeated Chen at the same venue during the Indonesia Masters early in the year. Sameer Verma, who had won the Swiss Open this year, also failed to put much of a fight against World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen, going down 15-21, 14-21 to the reigning World Champion from Denmark.

Earlier, Prannoy had made good recovery after World No. 17 Wang opened up a 14-10 lead in the opening game. The Indian narrowed the deficit down to 13-14 with the help of two good-looking smashes and a quick return to serve. Wang again curved out a 17-14 advantage with a cross court smash.

Prannoy gained two more points at the net and clawed back at 19-19 after Wang went out. Another precise return at the back line handed him a game point but he squandered it.

Prannoy made a judgemental error and miscued a net return before a lucky net chord helped Wang to pocket the opening game.

In the decider, Prannoy was more aggressive as he zoomed to a 10-2 lead but also made few easy errors to allow Wang claw back to 5-10.

Earlier, Sindhu erased an early 0-3 deficit to surge to 10-8 and 16-12 lead and held on to her own despite a charge from Ohori.

In the second game, the Indian produced a more dominating display as she moved to a 10-3 advantage and consolidated it to grab a 17-8 lead. Ohori narrowed the lead to 12-17 but Sindhu soon shut the door comfortably.

Srikanth returns to top-5

New Delhi : Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth reclaimed his place in top-five following his semifinal finish at the Malaysia Open while Saina Nehwal gained a spot to be number nine in the latest BWF rankings released on Thursday.

Srikanth, now ranked five, was placed seventh before the Malaysia Open, where he lost his last-four clash to the reigning Asian champion Kento Momota.

Meanwhile, Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu remained unchanged at number three in the women’s singles.

HS Prannoy dropped one spot to 14th while Sameer Verma was ranked 20th, just ahead of B Sai

Praneeth. In men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty dropped two places to 21st while Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy are now 28th.

In women’s doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy were static at number 26.