Birdies elude Tiger Woods as he slips to five shots behind leader Schauffele

Philadelphia : Tiger Woods did not have things going his way at the BMW Championship a day after he opened with a 62, which was his lowest score since his last win more than five years ago.

Woods endured eight holes before his first birdie and didn’t have many after that. He finished with two straight bogeys for a 70, leaving him five shots behind in a tie for 12th.

However, Xander Schauffele had another great day as he came close to holing a wedge on his second hole, had a 40-foot birdie putt in the middle of his round and finished with a 6-under for the lowest 36-hole score of his career.

He also held a two-shot lead over Justin Rose. Schauffele was at 13-under 127 and will be paired in the third round Saturday with a familiar figure in Philadelphia.

Rose, who played bogey-free for a 64, won the AT&T National at Aronimink in 2010, and his only major came at nearby Merion in the 2013 US Open.

Hideki Matsuyama, who started the FedExCup Playoffs at No. 76, had a 64 and was in a group three shots behind that included Keegan Bradley, Alex Noren and Rickie Fowler.

Matsuyama suddenly is in position to be among the 30 players who advance to East Lake in Atlanta in two weeks for the TOUR Championship.