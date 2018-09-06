Bihar CA suspends son of IPL petitioner for 2 years

New Delhi : The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) has handed a two-year suspension to original IPL petitioner Aditya Verma’s son Lakhan Raja for alleged participation in an unsanctioned tournament as well as a corporate tournament, without prior approval.

Lakhan had sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to play for another state but the BCCI has also decided against issuing it to the player.

Verma alleged that Bihar CA secretary Rabi Shankar Prasad has made his son a “scapegoat” due to their bitter rivalry.

Verma is the secretary of the unrecognised Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB) while BCCI has recognised the Bihar CA as the parent body of state cricket. “My son played in Hyderabad Cricket League for India Cements and suddenly he was handed a suspension letter that he did not seek prior approval of Bihar CA.

“He was not even show caused and straightaway suspended, which is in violation of principles of natural justice. I have already filed a case against unlawful suspension,” Verma said on Wednesday.

When Lakhan wrote to BCCI seeking NOC to play for another state, GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim told him that the board won’t provide him with requisite approval unless he gets green light from his home state.