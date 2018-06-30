Big stars in danger as bookings & suspensions influence World Cup

Moscow : The end of the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup means teams can now see their routes towards the final on July 15. However there is still a long way to go on the road to Moscow and suspensions could be a major factor in the coming matches.

The tournament rules say that players will be suspended for one game if they are shown two yellow cards before the quarter-final stages, with bookings being wiped clear after the quarter-finals, although if a player is shown a second booking he would be suspended for the semi-finals.

Although that means nobody will go into the semi-final facing the heartbreak of a booking that would deny them a final appearance, it also means that some big-name players are at risk of missing the quarter-finals or semi-finals, while some teams could find themselves without a host of stars if they progress.

Lionel Messi may yet come to regret that yellow card he was shown for time-wasting in the closing minutes against Nigeria as a yellow card against France in the last 16 would see him miss out on a possible quarter-final against Portugal if both sides progress.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the same situation as Messi after being booked for using an elbow against and Iranian defender and he isn’t the only Portuguese player who needs to be careful against Uruguay on Saturday. Five of his team-mates have also been booked.

The key Brazilian trio of Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Casemiro are also a booking away from suspension and will have to tread carefully when they face Mexico in Samara on July 2.

Messi is one of six Argentine players who have seen yellow cards so far, but that is nothing compared to the problems that Croatia could face.

The side from the Balkans has impressed with three wins from three games as they topped Argentina’s group after thrashing Messi and company 3-0.