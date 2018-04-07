Big guns edge closer to semis

LONDON : Heavyweights Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Lazio took big steps towards reaching the Europa League semi-finals after convincing home first-leg victories and RB Leipzig also stayed on course with a 1-0 win over Olympique de Marseille on Thursday night.Under pressure to win the continent’s second-tier competition as the likeliest route to Champions League football next season, Arsenal beat CSKA Moscow 4-1 with a blistering first-half performance.

Atletico, the 2012 Europa League winners, brushed aside Sporting Lisbon 2-0 while late goals from Felipe Anderson and Ciro Immobile gave Lazio a 4-2 win over Salzburg after the visiting Austrians had twice drawn level.

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey and France striker Alexandre Lacazette scored two goals each for Arsenal, cancelling out a superb free kick by CSKA’s midfielder Aleksandr Golovin at the Emirates stadium.

Germany forward Mesut Ozil also shone as Arsenal’s crisp one-touch passing repeatedly carving open a cumbersome Russian defence.

Ramsey fired Arsenal ahead before Golovin equalised with an unstoppable shot into the top corner from 25 metres.

Lacazette restored Arsenal’s lead with a penalty and unleashed a swerving left-foot shot to make it 4-1 after Ramsey had scored his second, dispatching a brilliant lob over CSKA keeper Igor Akinfeev with his back to goal.

Ramsey, who hit the woodwork in the second half when Akinfeev made several fine saves, was delighted.