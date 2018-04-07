Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BlackbuckPoachingCase
#CommonwealthGames2018
#BallTampering
#CBSEPaperLeak
#IPL2018
#YouTubeShooting
Home / Sports / Big guns edge closer to semis

Big guns edge closer to semis

— By Agencies | Apr 07, 2018 12:13 am
FOLLOW US:

LONDON : Heavyweights Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Lazio took big steps towards reaching the Europa League semi-finals after convincing home first-leg victories and RB Leipzig also stayed on course with a 1-0 win over Olympique de Marseille on Thursday night.Under pressure to win the continent’s second-tier competition as the likeliest route to Champions League football next season, Arsenal beat CSKA Moscow 4-1 with a blistering first-half performance.

Atletico, the 2012 Europa League winners, brushed aside Sporting Lisbon 2-0 while late goals from Felipe Anderson and Ciro Immobile gave Lazio a 4-2 win over Salzburg after the visiting Austrians had twice drawn level.

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey and France striker Alexandre Lacazette scored two goals each for Arsenal, cancelling out a superb free kick by CSKA’s midfielder Aleksandr Golovin at the Emirates stadium.


Germany forward Mesut Ozil also shone as Arsenal’s crisp one-touch passing repeatedly carving open a cumbersome Russian defence.

Ramsey fired Arsenal ahead before Golovin equalised with an unstoppable shot into the top corner from 25 metres.

Lacazette restored Arsenal’s lead with a penalty and unleashed a swerving left-foot shot to make it 4-1 after Ramsey had scored his second, dispatching a brilliant lob over CSKA keeper Igor Akinfeev with his back to goal.

Ramsey, who hit the woodwork in the second half when Akinfeev made several fine saves, was delighted.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK