Big Bash League: Chris Gayle targets Cricket Australia claiming he hasn’t been paid

Melbourne: West Indies swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle has slammed Melbourne Renegades, his former employers in the Big Bash League (BBL) over a proposed pay dispute, citing he hadn’t been paid for his BBL season in 2015/16 in over a year.

Last year, the 36-year-old explosive southpaw had stirred a controversy following his infamous ‘Don’t blush baby’ boundary-line interview with a female television reporter. He was later fined USD 10,000 for his inappropriate comments.

The Jamaican had subsequently offered a qualified apology to the reporter but claimed that it was ‘a simple joke’ that had been blown out of proportion.

Gayle’s departure from the BBL was a huge talking point among fans, and now it seems that he hasn’t even been paid for his efforts, reports cricket.com.au.

“I’m sure Players who used the Cam/Helmet while batting and commentators who did commentary last year BBL has been paid….,” Gayle tweeted.

“So why is it I can’t get paid like all the others? It’s been one year now and I need my money ASAP! So make sure when I check my account next week it’s there! I done talk! Slavery Days done with! Pay Me! #Ten,” he added.

After the infamous ‘Don’t blush baby’ boundary-line interview, the Carribean six-hitter sparked another controversy after making tasteless remarks to a female reporter during a recent interview, which touched upon subjects like sex, women and equality.

According to an article published by the London-based journalist, Gayle, who calls himself the ‘Universe Boss’, asked her whether she had ever had a threesome and claimed to have “a very, very big bat, the biggest in the wooooorld” before adding, ‘You think you could lift it? You’d need two hands.