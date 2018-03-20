Bhandari, Sanchis score narrow wins

Mumbai : Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana cueist Dhairya Bhandari staged a gallant fight back as he rallied from the brink to scrape past Matunga Gymkhana’s Dhaval Kenia 4-3 in a best-of-7 frame third round match of the Matunga Gymkhana 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament, sponsored and hosted by Matunga Gymkhana, under the auspices of BSAM and played at the gymkhana’s billiards hall.

The home contender Kenia started on a promising note and did well to pocket the opening three frames to take a 3-0 and within striking distance of notching up a victory.

However, Bhandari showed plenty of resilience and excellent fighting spirit as he came into his own and started to pot with consistent regularity, which helped turn things around.

After winning the fourth and fifth frames quite comfortably, he thereafter upped the ante as he was in full flow and produced breaks of 36 and 28 in the sixth and seventh frames to snatch a satisfying 15-40, 35-42, 24-37, 44-19, 38-6, 40-0 and 39-1 victory to seal his berth in the fourth round.

Pune’s women challenger Arantxa Sanchis produced a late charge and managed to overcome Ish Bawa of NSCI, coasting to a 4-2 (17-30, 41-18, 7-45, 34-23, 37-16, 54-29) win in another third round match.

Meanwhile, Matunga Gymkhana’s Aditya Agrawal and Ankit Thakkar scored contrasting wins to advance to the fourth round. Aditya had quite a fight on hand before he managed to defeat Adit Raja (JVPG) 4-2 (50-6, 39-0, 21-34, 39(34)-16, 35-49, 48-9), while Ankit with two useful runs of 22 in successive frames (third and fourth) powered his way past Kushit Shah (Bhiwandi) posting a 4-0 (53-44, 44-22, 53(22)-16, 41(22)-23) victory.