BFC look to avenge 2017 ISL final loss to Chennaiyin FC

— By Agencies | Sep 30, 2018 02:28 pm
Bengaluru:Revenge will be on the minds of Bengaluru FC as they take on defending champions Chennaiyin FC in the second match of the fifth Indian Super League (ISL) football tournament here on Sunday.  Chennaiyin had clinched the ISL title last year in style after defeating BFC 3-2 in the final and they would look to settle the scores. Last year, BFC had scripted a fairytale narrative, winning 13 of their 18 matches to qualify for the playoffs with four games to spare. But they faltered in the final.

 


