Bengal settle for 3 points after frustrating draw vs Himachal

Kolkata : Rishi Dhawan’s fine all-round show enabled Himachal Pradesh to stop hosts Bengal from logging home full points in a group D encounter.

Having conceded a huge 213-run lead, Himachal Pradesh gave a much better account of themselves scoring 353 in the second innings -courtesy contributions from Priyanshu Khanudri (95), Prashant Chopra (81), Nikhil Gangta (57) and Dhawan (51 not out). Mohammed Shami (5/109) and Ashok Dinda (3/74) could not recreate the magic of the first innings as Dhawan played 90 balls and more importantly had a ninth wicket stand of 39 with Sidharth Sharma (1) which consumed an hour and half’s play.

A target of 141 in the final session under fading light was next to impossible and Dhawan’s four-wicket burst ensured that captains decided to shake hands when Bengal were 65 for 4 in 15 overs. India pacer Shami wrapped up the tail en route his sixth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket but by then HP had done enough to get a point. Bengal took it up positively promoting Wriddhiman Saha to open the innings but first innings centurion Raman (0) was gone first ball — a mistimed pull-shot off Dhawan.

India A batsman Sudip Chatterjee (6) and skipper Manoj Tiwary (2) were sent back in successive overs before Dhawan also accounted for Shreevats Goswami (11). Chatterjee (6) edged one to gully while skipper Tiwary was cleaned up with an inside edge as the dismissal forced Saha (34 not out) to play for a draw and secure three points. It was a moral victory for Himachal having bounced back from being followed-on. Punjab now lead the group D table with 15 points while Vidarbha with 14 are currently second. Bengal, who were second, had a definite chance to take the lead but the draw meant they slipped to third place with 13 points.

Wins for Delhi, K’taka, Gujarat

New Delhi : The final day of the fourth round of the Ranji Trophy saw Delhi, Karnataka and Gujarat coming out victorious against their respective opponents on Saturday.

While Delhi achieved their four-wicket victory against Uttar Pradesh in their Group A fixture in the final hour of play at the Palam A Ground here, Karnataka romped to a bonus-point win after thrashing Maharashtra by an innings and 136 runs in Pune.

Karnataka, on the other hand rode on Abhimanyu Mithu’s fifer to demolish Maharashtra and notch their third win on the trot. In another Group A contest, Hyderabad finally had some reason to cheer after two frustrating washouts and a loss to Karnataka, thumping the Railways by 10 wickets.

In Group B, Gujarat rode on 17-year-old left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai and leg-spinner Piyush Chawla’s heroics to thrash Haryana and cement their place at the top of the table.

In other Group B matches, Saurashtra thrashed Jharkhand by six wickets to bring up their third win on the trot.

Kerala, meanwhile, needed only 8.5 overs on the final morning to brush aside Jammu & Kashmir by 158 runs. Vidharbha cantered to a 192-run win over while Punjab thrashed Chhattisgarh by an innings and 118 runs at Raipur.