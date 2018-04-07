Benaz Corporation Emerge Champions

Mumbai : Benaz Corporation Polo Team ran away with the top honours as they outplayed Mason Polo Team by a comfortable 5-1 margin in the final of the ARC Challenge Cup (4 goals) Polo Tournamentorganized by the Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC) as part of the 71st Annual Horse Show & Polo Tournaments – 2018, and played the ARC polo grounds, Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai, on and played at the Mahalaxmi race course on Friday evening.

The Benaz Corporation outfit comprising of Sunny Patel, Zahan Kapoor, Riyhad Kundanmal and Vishal Nihalani combined well to dominate play.

After the scores were level at 1-all at the end of the first chukker, Benaz Corporation completely dictated terms in the remaining three chillers to record a handsome victory and emerge champions.

Patel the key player in the Benaz attack scored three times (1st, 2nd and 4th chukkers) and received good support upfront from Kapoor who scored two goals to complete the winning tally.

In contrast, Madon played way below their best and could only manage one strike through Kuldeep Singh Rathore in the first chukker. Thereafter, they were found wanting and were unable to score more goals and had to settle for second best.

Results (final): Benaz Corporation 5 (Sunny Patel 3 (1st, 2nd, 4th chukkers), Zahan Kapoor (2nd, 3rd) beat Mason Polo 1 (Kuldeep Singh Rathore 1st).