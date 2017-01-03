Bedi hails decision

New Delhi: Legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi on Monday hailed the Supreme Court order to sack BCCI President Anurag Thakur and Secretary Ajay Shirke, saying they had made cricket their fiefdom.

“This is a very important decision for Indian cricket and for all sportspersons,” Bedi told the media after the apex court cracked the whip on the Board of Control for Cricket in India brass for not complying with its orders to implement the R.M. Lodha Committee reforms.

“This is not a happy moment as we should not have been in this situation at the first place. A few people had made cricket their own property,” the 70-year-old Bedi said.

The Supreme Court has set January 19 for the next order when names of the interim BCCI board will be announced.–IANS