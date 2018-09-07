Beating India 4-1 would be a strong statement: Joe Root

London : Getting ready for an emotional week ahead, England skipper Joe Root says they want to conjure up a perfect send-off for Alastair Cook in the final Test, where a win will also send a strong statement to the world.

Root said that Cook had informed him of his retirement decision in Southampton, and that this wouldn’t be a distraction ahead of or during the fifth Test.

“It will be quite an emotional week for him and for a lot of the guys who have played a lot of cricket with him. He will be a massive loss to our dressing room. But I’m thrilled he’s got an opportunity to enjoy this game.

“My full focus has been on making sure we win this game. It’s been an area we’ve not got right in the past and to beat the number one side in the world and make it 4-1 would send a really strong statement of where we are at as a team and where we are looking to go as a team.

“It would sum up a good summer of cricket for us in difficult conditions,” Root said on the eve of final Test.