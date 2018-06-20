BCCI to conduct fitness test before selection to avoid late withdrawals

New Delhi : The BCCI has decided to conduct fitness tests of players before they are picked in the national team to avoid embarrassing late withdrawals like the ones by Mohammad Shami and Ambati Rayudu from the Test and ODI sides after failing the ‘Yo-Yo’ test.

Sanju Samson was the third cricketer who could not pass the mandatory fitness test after being named in the India A ODI squad for the UK tour. The teams for the one-off Afghanistan Test, India and ‘A’ tour of the UK, were announced in the middle of the IPL last month.

The issue was discussed at the latest Committee of Administrators (CoA) meeting in the presence of chairman Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and Saba Karim, who is the BCCI general manager of cricket operations.

“Going forward, players will be picked after they pass the fitness test. The players gave the fitness test after being picked for the UK tour because of the IPL. It puts the players in an awkward situation and it will not be repeated,” a BCCI official said.

Rayudu, who had made a comeback to the Indian ODI side after a prolific IPL, too was not able to attain the fitness standard set by the team management.

Therefore, Suresh Raina replaced him for the ODI series in England.

Shami, who has had off the field troubles of late, also could not ace the ‘Yo-Yo’ test and was replaced by Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini in the squad for the historic Test against Afghanistan in Bengaluru.

Rohit to take Yo-Yo test today, Rahane kept on stand-by

New Delhi : The drama surrounding Indian limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma’s YoYo test continued as he is now set to appear for the fitness test on Wednesday at the NCA in Bengaluru. It is learnt that Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has been kept on stand by as of now in case Rohit fails to clear the 16.1 qualifying mark.

“There is nothing new in having a stand by. In case the necessity arises, Rahane is being seen as a reserve opener and will fill in that role. As of now, we have not heard that Rohit has any fitness issues,” a senior BCCI official said on Tuesday.

The entire limited overs squad (except those who were playing Afghanistan Test match), took the YoYo test at the NCA on June 15 save Rohit. Rohit was exempted from taking the test as he had already sought permission for a prior sponsor commitment in Russia.