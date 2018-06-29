BCCI SGM on June 22 is invalid: COA

New Delhi : The Committee of Administrators on Thursday deemed the BCCI SGM invalid and instructed the board officials to not implement the resolutions passed in the meeting held on June 22.

“The Committee of Administrators has received a document from the Acting Secretary setting out the various resolutions that were purportedly passed during a meeting held at the Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi on June 2,” wrote the COA in a mail addressed to the BCCI officer-bearers and CEO Rahul Johri.

“The said meeting was convened and held in violation of the directions dated 15th March 2018 issued by the Committee of Administrators. Accordingly, it is directed that no office bearer/ committee member/ employee/ consultant/ retainer/ service provider shall in any way implement, act further to or in aid of any resolutions that may have been passed during the aforesaid meeting,” it added.

COA’s action was expected after the BCCI officials decided to go ahead with the meeting without the approval of the Supreme Court-appointed panel.