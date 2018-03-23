BCCI Secretary Amitabh Choudhary allegedly opposes appointment order of Priya Gupta for slut shamming Deepika Padukone

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary has recently raised his voice against the appointment of Priya Gupta for the post of the Board’s new General Manager (Marketing). Reportedly, the secretary of BCCI refused to sign an appointment order of Priya Gupta citing an article the latter had written while she was working with a publication. Moreover, the secretary of BCCI questioned CoA’s move to appoint Priya Gupta as new General Manager (marketing), despite having a lack of experience in handling such a high-profile job.

Reportedly, Priya Gupta, who used to work in the leading daily, had written an article in 2014 where she slut-shamed Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. Reportedly, the daily had tweeted Deepika Padukone’s video with the caption, “OMG! Deepika Padukone’s cleavage show”(sic). But soon after that Deepika had replied them back by tweeting, “YES! I am a Woman. I have breasts AND a cleavage! You got a problem!!??”(sic).

Well, mentioning about the appointment of Priya Gupta, Choudhary wrote an e-mail to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri in which he wrote, “A simple search on the internet, revealed the following stories mentioning the candidate selected for the post we are presently concerned with, regarding an article that the person authored, the content of which is for everyone to see.”

And when Indian Express asked Priya Gupta about it, she said, “I really have no clue about it and I don’t want to comment anything on it.”