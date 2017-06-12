BCCI rubbishes reports on CAC claiming money

New Delhi : The BCCI on Sunday rubbished media reports that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) wants to be suitably remunerated for picking the Indian team’s head coach, terming them “baseless and malicious”.

Reports in a section of the media claimed that the CAC — comprising Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman — want to be paid for picking the national coach. “BCCI wishes to clarify that there has been no such claim and the story carried by the newspaper is totally baseless and devoid of facts,” Cricket Board CEO Rahul Johri said in a release.

As per reports, the three former cricketers, who held their first meeting after the India-Sri Lanka Champions Trophy game in London on Thursday, informed Johri that they “don’t want their services to be honorary”.

BCCI stated, “The contents of this article are malicious and such attempts to dilute and misrepresent the continued contribution of these former legends of Indian cricket are totally incorrect and unfounded.”