BCCI confirms Mohammed Shami stayed in Dubai hotel for 2 days
Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed to Kolkata Police that Indian pacer Mohammed Shami stayed in a hotel in Dubai on February 17 and 18.
BCCI’s response came after a letter was sent to the Board by the Kolkata Police seeking Shami’s schedule last month. The police sought the details to check if he had gone to Dubai as claimed by his wife Hasin Jahan. Earlier in the week, Shami had pledged full co-operation from his side and his family as a Kolkata Police team arrived at his house in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha city, to continue investigations into the allegation leveled against him by his wife.
Shami’s wife had earlier alleged that Shami abused her physically and mentally on multiple occasions and has been involved in extra-marital affairs.
Consequently, a case has also been registered against Shami under various non-bailable and bailable sections of the IPC, including Section 307 (attempt to murder) and Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. However, the bowler has refuted all the allegations and said that someone was misleading his wife.
