BCCI clears players’ central contracts

New Delhi : The central contracts of the Indian cricketers were finally cleared by the BCCI at the Special General Meeting (SGM) here on Friday, ending a period of uncertainty ahead of their long tour of the UK.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) had announced the revised players’ contracts on March 7 but BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary had refused to sign them saying it needed the General Body’s approval which came through in the meeting attended by representatives of 28 state associations.

Notably, Friday’s SGM did not have the required go ahead from the COA. “Despite doubts, the SGM has taken place. All resolutions have been passed by the General Body unanimously,” said Choudhary.

One thing for certain is that players will finally be paid ahead of the UK tour, for which they leave tonight. As per the revised contracts, the players in the A+ category will get Rs 7 crore, while ones in the A, B and C will get Rs 5 crore, Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively. The General Body also approved the proposed increase in the salary of domestic cricketers, including women. On the upcoming domestic season, it was decided that new teams including the north eastern states and Bihar will be playing against each other in the plate division.

Another resolution passed was to resume the functioning of the various BCCI committees which have been inactive due to the administrative crisis in the Board. “All decisions taken by the General Body are subject to the honourable Supreme Court’s approval,” said Choudhary.

Asked about the worsening relations between the COA and the BCCI officials, Choudhary said: “The dynamics between the elected BCCI officials and COA are governed only by laws. There is no role for emotions here. We will continue to work under COA’s supervision.”

The acting secretary has been constantly hauled up by the COA for his foreign travel. His recent trip to Bhutan attracted a showcause notice from the COA but he defended going there.

“It was three months ago a Bhutan delegation had visited BCCI headquarters and appealed for our support in promoting cricket in the country. That is why they wanted us to visit.”