BCCI admin list stuck but reprieve on tenure

New Delhi: In a significant reprieve to BCCI (Board Of Control For Cricket In India), the Supreme Court on Friday amended its January 3 order and allowed BCCI and state office bearers to serve separate nine-year terms, thus permitting them a total of 18 years in cricket administration.

The bench of Justices Dipak Misra, A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud set at rest the controversy raked up by a wrong interpretation of its January 2 order by former Chief Justice of India Rajendra Mal Lodha heading a committee overseeing the BCCI functions that the Apex Court allowed nine years cumulatively at BCCI and state level combined.

It, however, deferred to Tuesday the decision to next Tuesday on a 9-member panel of administrators to run the BCCI affairs since after it sacked BJP MP Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke as president and secretary of the BCCI for non-compliance of the Lodha committee-recommended reforms. The administrators are to take charge of the BCCI and oversee implementation of the Lodha Committee reforms.

The Court could not decide immediately since the names suggested by amicus curiae Gopal Subramaniam and Anil Divan included some over 70 years as against the Lodha committee’s stress that no office-bearer should be over 70. It Court ordered the names kept in a sealed envelope after Subramaniam told it in reply to a query that a few names were of those over 70 and the reasons for their inclusion were also stated.

While appointing the amicus curiae to assist it, the Apex Court had given the guidelines, suggesting that the panel of administrators should not be over the age of 70 as stressed in the Lodha committee report and that they should be of good integrity.

The confusion over the office-bearers” tenure had arisen after the court modified its January 2 order, which had originally said: “A person shall be disqualified from being an Office Bearer if he or she has been an Office Bearer of the BCCI for a cumulative period of 9 years.” On January 3, the court modified that to: “Has been an Office Bearer of the BCCI or a State Association for a cumulative period of 9 years.”

The Bench headed by Justice Misra has now gone by the original Lodha Committee recommendation regarding eligibility, which was passed by the Supreme Court on July 18, allowing an individual to serve nine years each at both BCCI and state level. It clarified that the uncertainty arose following the orders on January 2 and 3, and hence it was reverting to the terms of tenure to the original recommendation of the Lodha Committee.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Friday joined the BCCI to urge the Apex Court to recall its earlier order downgrading the full members of the Railways, tri-services of the armed forces and the Association of Universities to that of the associate member. Both argued that the order has put some of the BCCI founding members into a rotary mode for being a voter of the apex cricketing body.