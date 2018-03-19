BCCI acting president CK Khanna congratulates India over Nidahas Trophy win

New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting president CK Khanna congratulated the Indian team for an “amazing” four-wicket victory in the final of the Nidahas Trophy here on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Khanna told media, “What an amazing win. Shows the strength of our good domestic cricket. I congratulate everyone for this victory as it shows the hard work done by every individual involved in BCCI.” The BCCI acting president also applauded Dinesh Karthik’s cameo that helped India register a four-wicket win against Bangladesh.

“Dinesh Karthik played very well under pressure,” he said. Karthik, who remained unbeaten at 29, clinched the match on the final delivery, sending a flat six over the covers. His eight-ball knock included two fours and three sixes and he was adjudged Man of the Match.

Moreover, congratulatory messages poured in from all corners as cricket stars took to Twitter to applaud India’s resounding win. Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, “Amazing victory by #TeamIndia. Superb batting by @DineshKarthik. A great knock by @ImRo45 to set the platform.What a finish to a final!! #NidahasTrophy2018 #INDvsBAN.”

Amazing victory by #TeamIndia. Superb batting by @DineshKarthik. A great knock by @ImRo45 to set the platform. What a finish to a final!!#NidahasTrophy2018 #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/ZYDl6jzVWl — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 18, 2018

“@DineshKarthik @BCCI .. what a knock .. super”, former India captain Sourav Ganguly shared on Twitter.

Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Twitter wrote,“ You beauty ! @DineshKarthik ????????”

“Top inn @DineshKarthik very well done.. special hitting.. #indvsBang @BCCI congratulations #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 ??????”, Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh posted on twitter.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah said, “What a finish!!! Well played big guy @DineshKarthik. Outstanding effort by the team. #INDvBAN #topstuff.”

What a finish!!! Well played big guy @DineshKarthik. Outstanding effort by the team. #INDvBAN #topstuff — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 18, 2018

Having won the toss, and electing to field first, the Indian team managed to restrict Bangladesh to 166 for the loss of eight wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal claimed three wickets, while Jaydev Unadkat picked up two. The Indian team looked in good touch, with opener and stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma scoring 56 off 42 deliveries.

However, wickets fell in quick succession, with the total being reduced to 98 for four. Lokesh Rahul (24), Manish Pandey (28), and Vijay Shankar (17) chipped in with significant contributions, lower down the order.

Rubel Hossain picked up two wickets for Bangladesh, while Shakib Al Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, and Soumya Sarkar grabbed one each. Earlier, Bangladesh tumbled at the start as they lost their openers early; however, Sabbir Rahman emerged as the standout performer with a solid 77 off 50 balls, as Bangladesh managed to post 167-run target for India.

Washington Sundar, who was declared Man of the Series, drew the first blood as he dispatched Liton Das on 11 in the third over. Das was followed by his partner Tamim Iqbal, who was caught out by Shardul Thakur at the long-on boundary on 15 off Yuzvendra Chahal’s ball.

It was Rahman who then kept Bangladesh in the hunt by displaying a one-man show. As Rahman was struggling to help his side set a decent score, Chahal then struck twice. First, he dismissed Soumya Sarkar and then sent back Mushfiqur Rahim on 9.

Mahmudullah scored 21 while skipper Shakib Al Hasan got out on 9. Pacer Jaydev Unadkat, who came in for Mohammed Siraj, finally dismissed Rahman on 77 of his slow and misleading delivery. In the end, Mehidy Hasan Miraz slammed 18 runs off the final over to give Bangladesh a respectable total.