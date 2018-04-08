Bayern win 6th German league title

Berlin : Bayern Munich were crowned Bundesliga champions for the sixth consecutive season on Saturday as James Rodriguez helped turn the game in their 4-1 comeback victory at Augsburg.

The result mean Bayern are German league champions for the 28th time in their history, and it was the sixth year in a row they have won the Bundesliga since their treble-winning season in 2013.

Augsburg took a shock lead through an own goal by Niklas Suele, but the Bavarians roared back as Corentin Tolisso, James — who then assisted Arjen Robben — and Sandro Wagner all scored.

The result leaves Bayern 20 points clear with five league games left and underlined their absolute dominance of the Bundesliga.

With one eye on Wednesdays Champions League quarter-final second leg against Sevilla, in which Munich hold a slender 2-1 lead, coach Jupp Heynckes gambled by resting his stars.

Top scorer Robert Lewandowski, plus Thomas Mueller, Thiago Alcantara, Mats Hummels and Javi Martinez all started on the bench.