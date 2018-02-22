Bayern Munich routs Besiktas

Munich : Thomas Mueller says Bayern Munich could repeat their 2013 treble after crushing 10-man Besiktas 5-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

Bayern have one foot in the quarter-finals with Besiktas facing a near impossible task for the return leg in Istanbul on March 14.

Both Mueller and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern ran riot in the second half in Germany.

Disaster struck for Besiktas after just 16 minutes at the Allianz Arena when Croatian defender Domagoj Vida was sent off for hauling down Lewandowski as he was through on goal.

Mueller broke the deadlock just before half-time when he scored his first from close range.

The floodgates then opened after the break as Kingsley Coman struck before Mueller poached his second.

Lewandowski then scored two late goals to leave him with 29 goals in all competitions this season, as Bayern — 19 points clear in the league and through to the German Cup semi-finals — claimed their 14th straight victory.

Mueller said the introduction of veteran wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery off the bench made the difference.

The Dutchman was heavily involved in Mueller and Lewandowski’s second goals, but was unhappy at being left out of the starting side.­