Bayern Munich crush Dortmund, prepare to go up against Sevilla

Berlin : Bayern swept over Borussia Dortmund 6-0, giving the Munich team a big boost ahead of next week’s match against Sevilla in the Champions League quarter- finals.

Robert Lewandowski’s three goals and an awe-inspiring performance by James Rodriguez were some of the highlights from this match on Saturday, in which Bayern confirmed its Bundesliga leadership, reports Efe.

Bayern’s chance to celebrate their sixth straight Bundesliga title will have to wait, because of Schalke’s victory over Freiburg earlier in the day, but the Bavarian team is just one match away from proclaiming victory.

Bayern’s starting lineup was most likely the one that will be used next Tuesday in Sevilla.

Midfielders Javi Martinez and James Rodriguez made a formidable pair, with James tallying one goal and three assists, even though he only played for 65 minutes.

The first goal came just five minutes into the first half, with a right-foot shot from Robert Lewandowski in the penalty area off a pass from Thomas MÃ¼ller.

Nine minutes later, James scored the second goal connecting David Alaba’s cross from the left, and 23 minutes into the half, MÃ¼ller scored Bayern’s third off a pass from James.

Just as the storm had appeared to pass, 44 minutes into regulation, Lewandoski tapped in the fourth goal after Franck Ribery managed to penetrate the goal area from the left, ending in a chaotic scramble with goalkeeper Roman BÃ¼rki.

About a minute later, Ribery scored the fifth goal off a pass from James.

During the second half, Bayern slowed its pace as the match had long been won.

The sixth goal came 86 minutes in, as Lewandowski scored from the goal area, connecting a cross from Kimmich.