Bayern defend top spot

Berlin: Bayern Munich provided three first-half goals to beat 10-man Leipzig in the top clash, while Hertha Berlin tamed Darmstadt 2-0 to move into the top three at the closer of the 16th round of Bundesliga.

The “Bavarians” will spend the winter break atop the Bundesliga standings as they moved 3-0 past the surprise title rivals Leipzig, who suffered their second loss.

Newly-promoted stunner team Leipzig grabbed the first chance of the game as Timo Werner’s square pass dangerously crossed Bayern’s goal area in the opening period. As the match progressed, Bayern Munich assumed full control of the proceedings on the pitch as Thiago Alcantara poked home Robert Lewandowski’s shot on target, which dropped off the left post in the 17th minute.

The hosts gained momentum and doubled the lead through Xabi Alonso, who capitalized on an assist from Alcantara and a turnover from Leipzig’s Naby Keita to slot home from the edge of the box in the 25th minute. Things went from bad to worse for the Bundesliga newcomers as Emil Forsberg received his marching orders after seeing a straight red.