Bawne cameo helps India ‘A’ level series

Bengaluru : Ankit Bawne’s 18-ball-28 ensured a thrilling six-wicket victory for India ‘A’ against Australia ‘A’ in the second ‘Test’ after Krishnappa Gowtham and Kuldeep Yadav set-up with fine bowling performance.

The two-Test series ended 1-1 with Australia winning the first game. The match went down to the wire as India ‘A’ dismissed the visitors for 213 in their second innings with off-spinner Gowtham getting 3-39 and chinaman Kuldeep ending with 3-46.

Needing 55 to win eight overs, India ‘A’ sent Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill to open the innings but both were dismissed cheaply. Bawne guided the team to victory after Kona Bharat hit a six and four.