Basketball match between Australia and Philippines turns into a gang war

Manila: A basketball match between Australia and Philippines turned into an ugly brawl when the players from both the teams started fighting against each other. Tensions emerged in the match during the remaining four minutes of the third quarter with players and officials from both the side engaging in violent behavior.

The match was being played at the basketball court at the Philippine Arena in Manila on Monday night and was a FIBA World Cup qualifier match. The match was stopped when the Australian national basketball team – Boomers- were on the winning note with 79-48 lead.

The ugly brawl escalated when Philippines guard Roger Ray Pogoy pushed Australia’s Chris Goulding with his elbow. In retaliation, Boomer’s Daniel attacked Pogoy with an ugly push and this started a series of fights among the players which included punches, elbows, kicks and tables and chairs. The match turned into a gang war when players, officials, as well as the fans from both the teams started hitting each other. Have a look at the video below.

About 13 players were evicted out of the game after the incident and the match continued after 30 minutes with Philippines only able to field three players against Australia’s five players. Later, the rest of the Filipino players fouled themselves and the match ended with Boomers’ victory by 89-53. Basketball Australia confirmed on social media that all the Boomers team were safe and well after the incident.

“Following the incident that occurred in the third quarter of the Philippines-Australia game on Monday in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Asian Qualifiers, FIBA will now open disciplinary proceedings against both teams,” the statement from International Basketball Federation read.