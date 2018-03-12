Bashir shines as ARC India wins Aditya Birla Polo Cup

Mumbai : Riding on the brilliance of Bashir Ali who scored three goals, ARC India rallied to overcome France 4-1 in the final of the Aditya Birla Memorial Polo Cup Tournament, organized by the Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC) as part of the 71st Annual Horse Show & Polo Tournaments – 2018, and played the ARC polo grounds, Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai.

The French team started well and took a 1-0 lead when Jules scored in the first chukker.

But the India side came roaring back to race to victory. Bashir and Samir Suhag scored one each in the second chukker before the former scored once each in the last two chukkers to complete the win.

Results final: ARC India 4 (Bashir Ali 3 goals (2nd 3rd, 4th chukkers), Samir Suhag 1 goal (2nd chukker) beat France 1 (Jules Legoubin 1 goals (1st chukker).