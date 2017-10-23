Barca roll on calmly amidst Catalan chaos

Barcelona : Barcelona dismissed another day of political chaos in Catalonia to continue on their merry way at the top of La Liga by beating Malaga 2-0 at the Camp Nou.

Spanish Primer Minister Mariano Rajoy announced on Saturday that Madrid will move to dismiss Catalonia’s separatist government and call fresh elections in the semi- autonomous region, reports AFP.

In protest 450,000 independence supporters piled onto the streets of Barcelona to voice their anger.

However, other than the usual cries in favour of independence in the 17th minute to mark the fall of Catalonia in the Spanish War of Succession in 1714 and sporadic chants of “freedom”, it was business as usual for Barca.

Earlier, club president Josep Maria Bartomeu insisted Barca will not be used as a political tool in the political battle over independence.