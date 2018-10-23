Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI: FPJ’s dream 11 prediction for Bangladesh and Zimbabwe

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe have a go against each other at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Wednesday in the three-match series where the Bangladesh team is leading by 1-0. Zimbabwe were impressive from the start. They chose to bowl first, then they reduced Bangladesh to 139/6 in just under 30 overs. However, Imrul Kayes’ great 144 runs helped hosts as he lifted Bangladesh’s total to 271/8.

Zimbabwe were off to a good start while chasing, as they put 48-run stand for the opening wicket. Most of their batsmen got starts but could not carry on to make a good score. Bangladesh’s spinners Mehidy Hasan and Nazmul Islam stopped the flow of and kept the visitors from reaching the set target.

FPJ’s dream XI prediction: Brendan Taylor, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Hamilton Masakadza, Peter Moor, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Mehidy Hasan, Brandon Mavuta, Tendai Chatara and Mustafizur Rahman