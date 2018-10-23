Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe have a go against each other at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Wednesday in the three-match series where the Bangladesh team is leading by 1-0

Zimbabwe were impressive from the start. They chose to bowl first, then they reduced Bangladesh to 139/6 in just under 30 overs. However, Imrul Kayes’ great 144 runs helped hosts as he lifted Bangladesh’s total to 271/8.

Zimbabwe were off to a good start while chasing, as they put 48-run stand for the opening wicket. Most of their batsmen got starts but could not carry on to make a good score. Bangladesh’s spinners Mehidy Hasan and Nazmul Islam stopped the flow of and kept the visitors from reaching the set target.

Watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI LIVE telecast on these channels

The match between Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong will be aired on Star Sports and Star Sports HD channels.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI will be live streaming online on these apps

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming will be available on Hotstar

Squad

Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Imrul Kayes, Fazle Mahmud, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam

Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor, Hamilton Masakadza, Peter Moor, Cephas Zhuwao, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Brandon Mavuta, Tendai Chatara, Kyle Jarvis, Donald Tiripano