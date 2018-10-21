Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI: FPJ’s dream 11 prediction for Bangladesh and Zimbabwe

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will lock horns against each other in the 1st ODI. Bangladesh who lost in the finals of Asia Cup would look to get over the loss and come back strong. For Bangla tiger, Shakib and Tamim Iqbal won’t be available while Liton Das, who scored his maiden ODI century in the Asia Cup, will be their key player. In the bowling department, Mushfiqur Rahim will lead, besides Mahmudullah and Mustafizur Rahman, however, their batsmen need to fire to achieve a good score.

For visitor’s, Zimbabwe, the team recently lost the ODI and T20I series against South Africa. However, still, they showed a strong performance. The condition are in Bangladesh’s favour, but then also Zimbabwe have enough quality to turn the table back in their favour. Here are the probable dream XI prediction for Bangladesh and Zimbabwe for 1st ODI:

FPJ’s dream XI prediction: Brendan Taylor, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Hamilton Masakadza, Peter Moor, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Mehidy Hasan, Brandon Mavuta, Tendai Chatara and Mustafizur Rahman