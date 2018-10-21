Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI at Dhaka LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India

Bangladesh to host Zimbabwe for 3-match ODI series starting from October 21. Bangladesh will be missing their talismanic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, however, they will be high on confidence with their performance in Asia Cup. Liton Das, who slammed his maiden ODI century, will be Bangla tigers’ key player.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe will be coming into the series with ODI and T20I lost against South Africa. Proteas whitewashed them in both the format. However, Bengal tigers can’t take them lightly as they lost by close margins and performed well. Here’s all you need to know about Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI.

Catch LIVE commentary of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI at Dhaka here:

Watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI LIVE telecast on these channels

The 1st ODI between Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe at Dhaka will be aired on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI will be live streaming online on these apps

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI LIVE Streaming will be available on Hotstar

Squad

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza(C), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Liton Das, Imrul Kayes, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Mohammad Saifuddin, Fazle Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman and Nazmul Islam.

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza(C), Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, John Nyumbu, Wellington Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Tendai Chatara, Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Cephas Zhuwao and Sikandar Raza.