Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2018 Live streaming: When and where to watch in India

The fight for the crown of Asia has started with the Asia Cup 2018 and the first match will be played between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE and start from 5 PM (IST) tomorrow (15th September). Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup title in 2014 and cannot even enter the final last time in 2016. Their eagerness for bagging the title will be a lot more this time and they will surely look to start their campaign with a win.

On the other hand, Bangladesh was the runner up last time when they lost the final to India by 5 wickets. They will surely aim to surpass the memories of defeat with a victory in the first match, and use their full potential to beat a powerful team like Sri Lanka.

Watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2018 telecast on these channels.

The match between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium will be aired on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2018 will be live streaming online on these apps

The live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar. The match can also be seen on Jio Tv and Airtel Tv.

Squad:

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews (captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilruwan Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Litton Kumar Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyadh, Mominul Haque, Ariful Haque, Mohammed Mithun, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain, Nazmul Islam, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Abu Hider Rony.