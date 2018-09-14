Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream 11 for Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

The fight for the crown of Asia has started with the Asia Cup 2018 and the first match will be played between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE and start from 5 PM (IST) tomorrow (15th September). The match will be aired on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Bangladesh could not win the final of Asia Cup last time and lost to India by 8 wickets. They went very close to the title but could not enjoy the victory. So this time they will be full of commitment to achieve what they could not win last time.

Here is the FPJ’s dream 11 for Bangladesh team

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyadh, , Ariful Haque, Mohammed Mithun, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, , Mosaddek Hossain, Nazmul Islam, Nazmul Hossain Shanto.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka is a powerful team in Asia Cup tournament and they were not even able to enter the final last time. They will want to change their fate in the Asia Cup tournament this time and will aim to start it with the victory in the first match.

Here is the FPJ’s dream 11 for Sri Lanka team

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Kasun Rajitha, , Amila Aponso, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilruwan Perera.