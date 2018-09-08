Bangladesh vs Nepal SAFF Cup 2018 Live! When and where to watch in India
In the ongoing SAFF Cup 2018 tournament, Bangladesh will face Nepal today. Both the teams are in group B and the match is the last match of group B. After the match, the top two teams qualifying for semi-finals from group B will be fixed. The match will start from 6:30 PM onwards (IST).
Bangladesh has bagged victories in both of their earlier matches. Firstly, they defeated Bhutan 2-0, then in the second match they defeated Pakistan 1-0. If they claim victory in today’s match, they will qualify for semis and will face the other qualified team from group A.
Nepal lost to Pakistan in the first match 2-1 but later bagged a big victory over Bhutan 4-0. They also have a chance to qualify for semis if they are able to bag in victory in today’s match. However, victory against Bangladesh will be a tough challenge for them.
Watch Bangladesh vs Nepal SAFF Cup 2018 telecast on these channels.
The match between Bangladesh vs Nepal will be shown on D sports from 6:30 pm onwards.