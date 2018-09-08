Free Press Journal
Bangladesh vs Nepal SAFF Cup 2018 Live! When and where to watch in India

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 08, 2018 03:54 pm
In the ongoing SAFF Cup 2018 tournament, Bangladesh will face Nepal today. Both the teams are in group B and the match is the last match of group B. After the match, the top two teams qualifying for semi-finals from group B will be fixed. The match will start from 6:30 PM onwards (IST).

Bangladesh has bagged victories in both of their earlier matches. Firstly, they defeated Bhutan 2-0, then in the second match they defeated Pakistan 1-0. If they claim victory in today’s match, they will qualify for semis and will face the other qualified team from group A.

Nepal lost to Pakistan in the first match 2-1 but later bagged a big victory over Bhutan 4-0. They also have a chance to qualify for semis if they are able to bag in victory in today’s match. However, victory against Bangladesh will be a tough challenge for them.


Watch Bangladesh vs Nepal SAFF Cup 2018 telecast on these channels.

The match between Bangladesh vs Nepal will be shown on D sports from 6:30 pm onwards.

