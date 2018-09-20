Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2018 Live streaming: When and where to watch in India

The last match of the group stage in Asia Cup 2018 will be played today between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The match between both the group B teams will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi and will start from 5 PM (IST).

There is no stress for both the teams in this match as both have already qualified for the next round. Bangladesh and Afghanistan both defeated Sri Lanka, due to which Sri Lanka went out of the tournament. Now, the fight in today’s match is to bag the top spot in the group B points table.

Watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2018 telecast on these channels

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Cup 2018 will be live streaming online on these apps

The live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar. The match can also be seen on Jio Tv and Airtel Tv.

Squad

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Litton Kumar Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyadh, Mominul Haque, Ariful Haque, Mohammed Mithun, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain, Nazmul Islam, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Abu Hider Rony.

Afghanistan: Ashgar Afghan (captain), Mohammed Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Hasmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Munir Ahmed, Javed Ahmadi, Mohammed Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadan Naib, Samiullah Shenwari, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Zadran, Aftab Alam, Yasmin Ahmedzai, Sayed Shirzad.