Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for Bangladesh and Afghanistan

The group stage of Asia Cup 2018 has reached its end and today the final match of the group stage will be played between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Both the teams have already qualified for the next round. The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi and will start from 5 PM (IST).

The strength of Bangladesh was quite visible in their match against Sri Lanka, where they reached a commendable score despite losing 2 wickets just at the start of batting. Batsmen Mushfiqur Rahim is in great form, and the team work of bowlers is a notable power of Bangladesh’s bowling. Here are the possible players who can be part of Bangladesh team today.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Ariful Haque.

On the other hand, Afghanistan amazed everyone in their last match against Sri Lanka when they defeated them by 91 runs. Openers Mohammad Shahzad and Ihsanullah Janat, along with Rahmat Shah showed great temperament while batting against Sri Lanka. Moreover, the strength of Afghanistan team lies in their bowling attack, where Rashid Khan’s bowling often comes as turning point of the match. Here are the possible players who can be part of Afghanistan team today.

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Shahzad, Aftab Alam, Gulbadin Naib, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Ihsanullah Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.