Bangladesh crash to 67-run defeat to lose ODI series to New Zealand

Nelson (New Zealand) : Bangladesh lost the second One-Day International (ODI) and the three-match cricket series 0-2 to New Zealand by 67 runs as New Zealand middle order batsman Neil Broom stood out for his defiant maiden century here on Thursday.

Electing to field first, Bangladesh bowlers had New Zealand on the ropes but Broom rescued the hosts with a glittering unbeaten 109 that took the team’s total to 251 all out in 50 overs at the Saxton Oval, reports bdnews24.com.

Bangladesh then began their chase well on course but a disastrous run out of Sabbir Rahman (38) broke a 75-run second wicket stand with opener Imrul Kayes (59), triggering a collapse that saw their innings fold up for 184 in 42.4 overs.

New Zealand took the three-match series 2-0 with a match to spare as Bangladesh was yet to make a mark in their first overseas tour after more than two years. Playing without injured Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh handed down debuts to wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan, paceman Subashis Roy and leg-spinner Tanbir Hayder.

The Bangladesh top order failed to fire once again and the middle order looked frail in the absence of Mushfiqur.

Bangladesh cruised to 105 for 1 in the 23rd over but then lost nine wickets for 79 runs.

Tamim Iqbal (16) cracked three boundaries before walking back to a rash shot off pacer Tim Southee. But Kayes (59) and Sabbir (38) steadied the innings with a 75-run stand.

Sabbir clubbed three sixes before falling rather unluckily. Imrul went for a quick single, as Sabbir turned back after coming out of his crease. Imrul was given out but replays showed he had scurried in at the non-striker’s end before his partner and with the stumps broken at the opposite end, Sabbir had to go.

The opener was dropped at deep by Lockie Ferguson who soon made amends uprooting Mahmudullah’s stumps with a 144 km/h yorker, as Bangladesh’s slide continued.

Kayes cut Ferguson away to reach his 12th ODI half-century but what followed was nothing short of collective self-destruction.

Shakib Al Hasan (7), Mosaddek Hossain (3), Kayes and debutant Tanbir Hayder (2) perished playing poor shots as the visiting team reeled at 141 for 7.

Nurul Hasan (24) and captain Mashrafe (17) tried to hold on but the damage was already done.

Home captain Kane Williamson bowled his spin with guile and returned 3 for 22 from five overs. Trent Boult and Southee picked up two wickets each.

Brief scores: New Zealand: 251 in 50 overs (Broom 109*, Ronchi 35, Neesham 28; Mashrafe Mortaza 3-49, Taskin Ahmed 2-45, Shakib Al Hasan 2/45). Bangladesh: 184 all out in 42.4 overs (Imrul Kayes 59, Sabbir Rahman 38; Kane Williamson 3-22, Trent Boult 2-26, Tim Southee 2-33). —IANS