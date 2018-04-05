Ball-tampering scandal: After Smith and Bancroft, David Warner accepts CA’s one-year ban

Melbourne: Considered the ‘plotter-in-chief’ in the ball-tampering scandal, David Warner today said he has “fully accepted” the sanction imposed on him by Cricket Australia, ending speculations that he may challenge the punishment.

Warner, captain Steve Smith and young Cameron Bancroft were handed bans up to one year by CA last week following the ball-tampering scandal during their disastrous South Africa tour, which ended in an embarrassing 1-3 series defeat. CA had charged Warner for developing the plot and announced the 31-year-old won’t be considered for team leadership positions in the future.

“I have today let Cricket Australia know that I fully accept the sanctions imposed on me. I am truly sorry for my actions and will now do everything I can to be a better person, teammate and role model,” Warner tweeted.

Earlier, facing the media for the first time since the ball tampering conspiracy Warner broke down in tears several times as he apologised for his actions and said he had resigned to the fact that he may not play for his country again.

The announcement comes a day after Smith and Bancroft took to social media to announce that they won’t challenge the ban or get the penalty downgraded or overturned. The Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) president Greg Dyer had expressed his displeasure over the severity of the punishment, saying it was ‘disproportionate.’

“Of the dozen or so matters of this type (ball-tampering), the most severe suspension to date has been a ban for two one-day internationals. The most expensive fine has been 100 percent of a match fee,” Dyer had said.

“The informed conclusion is that as right as the motivation is, the proposed penalties are disproportionate relative to precedent. The grading and sanctions proposed were significantly higher than that applied by the ICC following the game,” Dyer added.

The trio has time till April 11 to challenge the bans.