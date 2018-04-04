Ball-tampering row: Steve Smith won’t contest Cricket Australia’s sanctions

New Delhi: Former skipper Steve Smith on Wednesday confirmed that he will not appeal against his 12-month ban sanctioned by Cricket Australia in a ball tampering scandal.

The Australian took to Twitter to announce that he will face the penalty imposed on him. “I would give anything to have this behind me and be back representing my country. But I meant what I said about taking full responsibility as captain of the team,” Smith tweeted.

I would give anything to have this behind me and be back representing my country. But I meant what I said about taking full responsibility as Captain of the team. I won’t be challenging the sanctions. They’ve been imposed by CA to send a strong message and I have accepted them.

— Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) April 4, 2018

“I won’t be challenging the sanctions. They’ve been imposed by CA to send a strong message and I have accepted them.” Smith, along with David Warner, was barred from all international and domestic cricket for a year, while opening batsman Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months for their roles in an attempt to scuff the ball during the third Test in South Africa.

The three erring cricketers were given time till April 11 to decide whether to appeal against Cricket Australia penalties or not.

Warner and Bancroft are yet to confirm whether they will contest the charges.