Ball-tampering row: Smith, Warner, Bancroft removed from fourth test

Johannesburg: Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday announced that it has found skipper Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft guilty in the ball-tampering scandal, and suspended the trio for the fourth Test in Johannesburg, beginning Friday.

“Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft all charged after it was found they had prior knowledge of the ball tampering incident. No one else was aware,” Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland told reporters here. Cricket Australia will announce sanctions on Smith, Warner, and Bancroft in the next 24 hours.

“Clearly we are not at all comfortable with what has taken place. Sanctions will be issued tomorrow and they will be significant,” Sutherland said. After the CA investigation, all three players were found guilty of breaching article 2.3.5 of Cricket Australia’s Code of Conduct and will fly home from South Africa on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Darren Lehmann will continue to coach the team. “Darren Lehmann has not resigned and will continue to coach the Aussie men’s team,” Sutherland added.

Matthew Renshaw, Joe Burns and Glenn Maxwell will replace the three players charged in the Test squad. Tim Paine has officially been appointed captain of the team. Sutherland also issued an apology to the Australian and South African cricket fans, as well as Cricket South Africa.

He said that Cricket Australia will review the conduct and culture of the national teams and focus on re-engaging with the cricket public to regain respect.