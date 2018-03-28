Ball-tampering row: David Warner, Steve Smith banned for 1 year by Cricket Australia

Australian captain Steven Smith and vice-captain David Warner have been banned for 1 year by Cricket Australia for their roles in the pre-meditated plan to tamper with the ball on the third day of the Cape Town Test against South Africa. Cameron Bancroft, the player to actually tamper with the ball, has been banned for nine months.

An official announcement of their penalties is expected to be announced soon.

ABC’s chief cricket commentator Jim Maxwell said, “I understand that Steve Smith and David Warner are getting a 12-month ban from the game in Australia,” he said. “I don’t know how that affects them elsewhere in the world, but I understand that is the nature of the penalty, the sanction as they like to call it,” reported ABC News.

The whole controversy regarding ball-tampering had erupted when Australian team led by Steve Smith had decided to premeditately cheat and indulge in ball-tampering.